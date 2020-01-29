A CBD pharmacy from Monona has expanded into downtown Deerfield.
Cal Hansen and Renee Ballweg of Deerfield own the CBD Farmacy on West Broadway in Monona. They have added a second location in Deerfield at 44 N. Main Street, formerly The Hemp House.
The CBD Farmacy sells cannabidiol products including oils, bath boms, edible options, teas, pet products and more, said a statement from the owners.
Ballweg said in a statement she uses CBD to combat migranes, and Hansen began using CBD products to address pain caused from college athletics.
“I had really bad migraines. I was suffering from it three days a week, missing school, missing work, completely out of it,” Ballweg said. “I tried CBD, and over time, it entirely took away all my migraines. That’s kind of why I got motivated, and more people need to know about this.”
The Deerfield store is now open, open Monday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
