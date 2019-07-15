Carlton E. Zentner passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 5:25am at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
He was born on December 10, 1932 in New Glarus, Wisconsin and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1950.
He studied at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and after serving for the U.S. Army in Korea, he continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture and Education, and a Master’s degree in Agriculture and Education and Educational Administration.
For the next nearly 30 years, he served the Fort Atkinson School District as a biology teacher and the Cambridge School District as Assistant Principal at Cambridge High School.
Carl was known for his deep intellect, willingness to resist the status quo, his love of learning, progressive observations about the environment, and an unusual level of humility.
He is survived by his wife (of 58 years) Mary (Zoia) Zentner of Fort Atkinson, his three children, Nick (Liz) Zentner, Ellensburg, WA, Sally (Bart) Wellenstein, Delafield, WI and Suzanne (Randy Sands) Zentner, Scottsdale, AZ, as well as his six grandchildren. Max, Sam and Jack Zentner, along with Hailey, Ben and Clare Wellenstein.
A military service and burial were held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus, a visitation with family will be held from 4pm-7pm on Thursday, July 25 at St. John’s Community Church in Fort Atkinson and a memorial service will be held at 11:00am at St. John’s on Friday, July 26 to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to St. John’s Community Church, N2560 County Road J, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Online memorial with guestbook available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
