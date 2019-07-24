The Deerfield Village Board moved ahead this week on some aspects of Truckstar Collision Center’s expansion while a key piece, a developer’s agreement, remained in negotiation.
The Village Board voted July 22 to submit a brown fields grant application the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to clean up a site at 40 W. Nelson St. that Truckstar, 38 W. Nelson St., wants to expand onto. Thee Village Board unanimously voted to work with Ayers Associates, a Madison architectural and engineering firm, to submit the brownfields application to the WEDC at a filing cost to the village of $6,700.
The property is considered by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to have been contaminated enough by former owner Sta-Rite to require ongoing water table monitoring and a cement cap. Sta-Rite, when it was operating in Deerfield in the mid-20th Century, used industrial solvents to manufacture brine tanks for water softeners.
Brownfields are classified by the state of Wisconsin as an “abandoned, idle or underused industrial, commercial facilities or sites, the expansion or redevelopment of which is adversely affected by actual or perceived environmental contamination.
The maximum possible award from the WEDC is $500,000; processing of the application is expected to take about 90 days.
Following a closed-door portion of the July 22 Village Board meeting, Truckstar and the Villlage Board agreed that if a developer’s agreement is ultimately never signed by the village Truckstar for its expansion project, Truckstar will pay half of that $6,700 cost.
Developer’s Agreement
The board is currently reviewing a developer’s agreement with Truckstar. It discussed that in closed session July 22 but took no action in open session.
New TIF District
The Village Board also on July 22 moved forward on plans to set up a new tax incremental finance (TIF) district exclusively for Truckstar. The board voted to hire Ehlers Associates of Madison, also the village’s contracted financial advisor, to help it create the new TIF District #6. The Village would pay Ehlers $11,000 for the work.
TIF District #6 would be created by breaking the Truckstar property off from the downtown’s TIF District #3, that it has been a part of.
TIF #3 encompasses Main Street and Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through the Savannah Parks neighborhood.
In April, after lengthy negotiations with Truckstar President Stephanie Schwartz, the Village Board offered the company a $425,000 total pay-go TIF grant. The offer included the estimated $261,000 cost of leveling off about four feet of the crest of a hill in front of Truckstar on West Nelson Street.
Under a pay-go TIF district, the village will reimburse Truckstar up to $425,000 for improvements the company finances up-front. That’s different from a traditional TIF district, in which a municipality makes an upfront investment and recoups its investment as property values rise on an improved site.
Truckstar’s planned expansion would include eight new drive-through truck bays with overhead doors that exit onto West Nelson Street. Beyond the TIF grant, Truckstar expects to invest an additional $2.2 million of its own money to expand its facility.
Downtown TIF Project Plan
The Village Board also voted separately on July 22 to hire Ehlers Associates to update its downtown TIF #3 Project Plan at a cost of $15,000.
Due largely to increasing property values in the Savannah Parks neighborhood west of downtown, the village may have up to $1.45 million to spend on TIF projects in TIF #3 over the next six years.
Per state law, the village has until September 2020 to have a written plan in place for all projects to be funded by its TIF #3.
After September 2020, money can still be spent but no new projects can be added. In 2025, the TIF is required to be closed out, and all money either spent or returned to the entities whose tax dollars have been tied up in it, including the village, Deerfield School District, Dane County and Madison College. The revised plan will have to be approved by a joint review board consisting of all those entities.
Village Administrator Liz McCredie said she expects it will be October before the Joint Review Board can meet to review and approve the project plan update.
Chamber appeal
As the Village Board continued to weigh downtown and TIF-related issues, the Deerfield Chamber of Commerce appealed to it to move more quickly on plans for the central business district.
In a letter she read out loud at the July 22 meeting, with about a half-dozen local business owners and downtown property owners in attendance, Chamber Chair Leah Fritsche reminded the board of the looming September 2020 deadline.
It’s now been 10 months since the Chamber created an Economic Development Committee and the Chamber and Village began to work together in earnest to update the downtown TIF project plan. Since then, Fritsche said, just two downtown property owners have been awarded building improvement grants, as part of a new grant program funded through TIF #3, Fritsche said.
About eight more property owners are preparing applications, but the Village Boad has said it needs to wait to approve those until after the TIF #3 project plan amendment is approved by the Joint Review Board. That approval was originally expected in July and is now expected in October.
“Fourteen months from now is a good amount of time but it is not an excessive amount of time for some of the more involved projects,” Leah said, reading from her letter. The pace has become a “concern,” the letter said.
“We think it is clear that there is a sizeable amount of TIF dollars available to improve the central business district and it is obvious there are a lot of needs,” the letter continued. “What is special about this time in the history of Deerfield is that the overall economy is strong, which makes is possible to make a great leap toward the well-being of our community. This situation may not come around again for a generation. Businesses and downtown property owners are ready to act now.”
“The fact that Deerfield has a mixed-use TID that can benefit its historic downtown is the envy of numerous other communities and will be seen as a model of what rural Wisconsin can accomplish. But we’re down to 14 months. We must move more quickly. Small business owners know that you cannot be idle when there is an opportunity to move forward. Small businesses, especially start-up business are especially vulnerable to the consequences of not getting things done in a timely manner.”
Facility study
The Village Board also on July 22 voted unanimously to hire Barrientos Design & Consulting of Milwaukee to do a space needs and efficiency/deficiency analysis of existing village buildings, including the Village Hall, Police Station and Public Works garage. It will take about 90 days to get a report back from the firm.
Among the decisions riding on this report is whether the village moves ahead on recent calls to buy a former, historic bank building at 51 N. Main St., and to move village offices there.
That building, constructed in 1916 and most recently a law office, is currently vacant and for sale at a cost of $450,000.
In its report, Barrientos would project the village’s facility needs out 10, 20 and 30 years, Village Board member and Planning Commission Chair Scott Tebon said.
Tebon said the study’s $6,575 cost will covered by funds the village had left over after it closed out its TIF #2, which encompassed the Deerfield Industrial Park. That TIF was closed in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.