The Deerfield Village Board has approved about $150,000 in tax incremental finance (TIF) grants to three downtown businesses. The board on Oct. 14 also approved developer’s agreements for all three projects.
The Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee on Aug. 19 recommended that downtown building improvement grants be awarded to two existing businesses and one new business. The grants include:
• About $67,000 to Chifa, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant that expects to soon open at 28-30 N. Main St., formerly the site of Nelson’s Barbershop. Wilfredo and Claudia Dextre, who recently bought the building, plan to open the restaurant. They said in a grant application they hope to offer “moderately priced” family-friend food and that the restaurant will be hiring kitchen help.The grant would help cover electrical, plumbing, HVAC and other work to make the building usable.
• About $38,000 to Karizma Salon to help it buy and ready for use a different commercial condo unit at Liberty Commons on Liberty Street, where it has been renting space. The funds would cover plumbing, HVAC and electrical upgrades at the new location as well as remodeling that could include new floors and walls. Co-owner Tera Schroeder said in a grant application the plan is to invest about $70,000 of the salon’s own money, on top of the grant, in the purchase and upgrades. Karizma Salon opened in June of 2018 at Liberty Commons. The owners said the move will help it expand to meet growing customer demand. The hope, they said, is to soon hire a third stylist and to possibly add nail and tanning services.
• About $46,000 to Sherry and Merlin Lange, to buy and upgrade a building at 21 N. Main St., that houses their American Family Insurance office. The Langes have been leasing the building from recently-retired American Family Insurance agent Sue Neath and said they now have an accepted offer to buy it. They said in a grant application they would use the money to help fund the purchase as well as to put a new brick facade on the front of the building, replace windows and the front door and add a restroom for employees. They would also put on a new roof and the back of the building would be remodeled to rent out as a residential apartment. The Langes said they would invest about $90,000 of their own money in the work, and about $12,000 in in-kind labor.
