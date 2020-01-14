The Cambridge Food Pantry & Resource Center is open for shopping every Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests are invited to shop every other Monday. Donation hours are Monday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday 8:00 a.m. till 3 p.m. The Food Pantry is located in the Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street under the blue canopy.
Current items of need: The Food Pantry is in need of the following items Cereal, Ramen Noodles, Microwavable Mac & Cheese, Pop Tarts, Pancake Mix and Syrup, Tuna, Diapers sizes 5 & 6, Shampoo and Conditioner, Poise Pads, Women’s Large Depends, Toilet Tissue and Paper Towel.
