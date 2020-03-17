There are many reasons why a NO vote should be cast on the April 7 referendum for the Performing Arts Center (PAC).
The cost is nearly $10 million to property taxpayers to be paid off over 21 years. Plus, a second referendum was then added to exceed the state revenue cap to operate the facility at an annual lifetime cost of $150,000. Initially the cost was $30,000 to $40,000 per year.
The cost for the PAC is $80 per $100,000 of property value for 21 years. For the majority of taxpayers that $80 figure can easily be doubled, tripled for more. Don’t be fooled by the $80 figure.
In addition, Cambridge area taxpayers face paying for the cost of adding to the proposed EMS/Fire station estimated between $5 and $7 million. The total EMS/Fire budget expenditures for 2020 alone is $888,310.
Add to that a new fire engine will be needed at a cost of $612,000 with an estimated increase of 3 percent a year for who knows how long.
The unresolved issue of Blue Jay Way – initial figures ranged from $65,000 to $850,000 – will eventually have to be settled in the near future. Another addition to the tax bill.
Although greatly reduced, thanks to elected village officials, the Melster property fiasco – initially costing $350,000 upwards – is just another added expense to taxpayers no matter what the cost will be.
Stockpiling these expensive wants/needs referendums does not include rising costs for present and future employees, road repairs and general maintenance.
Our elected officials need to be working with one another and asking taxpayers what they can and cannot afford and distinguish between wants and needs.
Combining all the possible expenditures and considering over 60 percent of village taxpayers are low income or on fixed incomes, the referendums being presented now and in the future are unaffordable to most. PAC should not be a priority when considering the needs. Therefore vote NO.
-Karl Raymond and Lon Shapiro, Cambridge
