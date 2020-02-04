Nicholas McDonough, Ray Bach and Jack McDonough all earned top-6 finishes at the 2020 Deerfield Scramble, held on Feb. 1.
McDonough placed fourth at 113 pounds. The junior received an opening-round bye before pinning Sun Prairie’s Alex Yelk in 1 minute, 27 seconds. McDonough (22-13) lost his next three matches to settle for fourth.
“That was his first time down to 113, we wanted him to get down to see how he felt there” said Deerfield head coach Paul Haag, who said McDonough will wrestle up at 120 at the conference meet but may get back to 113 when the WIAA postseason begins. “He got into the gold and ran into some tough competition.”
Bach finished fifth at 145. The junior earned a total of four wins, two via pin. He opened the day with an injury default victory over Stoughton’s Jacob Gibson before pinning West Bend West’s Jordan Drow in 5:19 and Sun Prairie’s Quinn Hess.
“It was good to get Ray back, he missed a few weeks, and he had a nice run,” Haag said.
Bach (24-10) also won by injury default over Jefferson’s Cole Witucki.
Jack McDonough placed sixth at 126. The junior won by technical fall (18-1) over Cadyn Street of Menasha before winning by a medical forfeit over Dominic Flores of Madison La Follette.
“He’s had a decent season and he’ll be one of the top seeds at 126 at the conference meet,” said Haag.
As a team the Demons finished with 171 points, placing 15th. Random Lake won the team championship with 666 points.
UP NEXT
Deerfield will compete in the Trailways Conference Meet in Horicon Saturday.
“Hopefully we get a couple kids back from injury, we’re still down a number of athletes,” Haag said.
Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Random Lake 666, Kenosha Christian Life 665, Kewaunee 475, Waterloo 440, Monona Grove/McFarland 433, Milwaukee Tech 417, Brodhead/Juda 373, Menasha 373, Jefferson 349, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 314, West Bend West 243, Madison La Follette 222, Lake Mills 196, Deerfield 171, Greendale Martin Luther 162, Mayville 124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.