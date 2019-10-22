For an entire half the Deerfield High School football team hung with one of the best teams in the state.
The Demons trailed Oshkosh Lourdes Academy, ranked fifth in the WisSports.net Division 7 coaches poll, just 13-0 at halftime, but the Knights pulled away earning a 42-14 victory capping off a perfect regular season and outright Trailways Small Conference championship.
“The score is not indicative of being where the game was,” said Demons head coach Derek Sweger. “We had a drive that kind of flamed out right inside of their 5 (yard line) where it should have been 13-7, and one of their scores is right off a punt block.”
It’s the first outright conference title for Lourdes Academy, after sharing the crown with Fall River and Johnson Creek in 2018.
Short touchdown runs by Caden Chier and Gabe Bohn staked the Knights (9-0 overall, 5-0 TSC) to a 13-0 first-quarter lead. But the Demons’ defense stiffened in the second quarter, pitching a shutout.
Unfortunately, Lourdes Academy opened the second half with a bang when Jack McKellips returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, giving the Knights a 20-0 cushion.
“We had a really good plan to start the second half, and then they bring it back to take the wind out of our sail,” Sweger said.
Deerfield (1-8, 0-5) ended Lourdes’ shutout bid when freshman Cal Fisher tossed a 4-yard scoring pass to sophomore Dayton Lasack with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
One-yard TDs by Bohn and Gavin Meyers upped the Knights lead to 42-7.
“The last game of the year, and really all year, the kids kept grinding,” said Sweger. “It’s easy to give up and not continue, but not these kids, they kept fighting and going after it; I couldn’t be more proud of how they went after it this whole year. We obviously had higher expectations coming into the year and that never happened, but never did our kids hang their heads.”
Riley Bonjour scored Deerfield’s final touchdown of 2019 on a 12-yard pass from Fisher. Tyler Haak added the extra point.
Fisher finished the game 12-of-30 for 125 yards, with Bonjour catching four of those aerials for 49 yards.
Oshkosh Lourdes Academy drew a No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Hillsboro in a WIAA Division 7 Level 1 game. Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh.
SAYING GOOD-BYE TO THE SENIORS
Deerfield says good-bye to five graduating seniors, Haak, Chris Doyle, Sidney Jackson, Blake Meske and Alex Graves.
“This is year-four being the head coach and my 11th year coaching high school football and it never gets any easier to see those kids take off their pads for the last time. It’s not like other sports where you can find a pick-up basketball game or play in a softball league, once you take your pads off for the last time you never put them on again,” said Sweger.
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
• Since taking over quarterback duties midway through the season Fischer complete 47-of-101 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns.
• Bonjour was the team leader in receptions (22), receiving yards (487) and receiving touchdowns (6).
• Haak was the leading rusher with 629 yards on 106 carries for a 5.9 yards/carry average. He scored five rushing TDs.
• Haak and Bonjour each scored six touchdowns to lead the team.
OSHKOSH LOURDES 42
DEERFIELD 14
Oshkosh Lourdes 13 0 21 8 — 42
Deerfield 0 0 7 7 — 14
Lourdes Academy — Chier, 2 run (pass failed).
Lourdes Academy — Bohn, 1 run (Johnsen kick).
Lourdes Academy — McKellips, 81 kickoff return (Johnsen kick).
Lourdes Academy — Kaull, 26 run (Johnsen kick).
Deerfield — Lasak, 4 pass from Fisher (Haak kick).
Lourdes Academy — Bohn, 1 run (Johnsen kick).
Lourdes Academy — Meyers, 1 pass from Bauer (Bohn run).
Deerfield — Bonjour, 12 pass from Fisher (Haak kick).
First Downs — OL 17, D 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — OL 30-217 D 22-89. Passing Yards — OL 85 D 133. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — OL 2-12-1 D 12-33-0. Fumbles-lost — OL 1-0 D 2-1. Penalty Yards — OL 60 D 48.
