CAMBRIDGE

-OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Valentines Brunch

10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation

5-7 p.m. Rise Up Synod Youth

MONDAY

10:30 a.m. Synod Assembly Planning

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s Office Hours

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Confirmation

7:30 p.m. Education Committee meeting

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace, Claire Frey hostess

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-Grade Confirmation

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m.Worship

11 a.m. Deacons

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

1 p.m Ladies Aid meeting

6:30 p.m. Worship service

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Women’s Bible study

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship service

MONDAY

4:30 p.m. Volunteers work at Twice as Nice, Jefferson

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. OWLS meeting at St. Luke’s Lutheran, Watertown

WEDNESDAY

3 p.m. Bible class

4:30 p.m Choir Rehearsal

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service with communion

ST. PIUS CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

6-10 p.m. High School fellowship

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult and High School

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25 p.m. Awana Club, K-5th Grade

6 p.m. Youth Group

6:30 p.m. Accountability Leadership Board meeting

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

SUNDAY

9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

5 p.m. 5th/6th-Grade Confirmation

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. Seventh/Eighth-grade Confirmation

6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Old Wise Lutherans Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Bible Study, Deerfield Coffeehouse

SATURDAY

5 p.m. Worship w/communion

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship w/communion

10:15 a.m. Sunday School

MONDAY

6 p.m. Women’s Night Out @ 1855 Grill

WEDNESDAY

1 p.m. Ed Center Spring Cleaning

6 p.m. Confirmation

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study, Deerfield CoffeehouseIMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Bible Study

6:30 p.m. Bible Study in Deerfield

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Confirmation

9 a.m. Communion Service and Sunday School

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

