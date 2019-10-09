Thursday, Oct. 10
Breakfast
French Toast sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Cheese or Sausage Pizza
Glazed Carrots
Grapes
Rice Krispie Treat
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Friday, Oct. 11
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Chicken Fajita
Refried Beans
Fruit Cocktail
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Monday, Oct. 14
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Three Cheese Calzone
Peas
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Breaded Chicken Patty on a bun
Baked Beans
Peaches
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Fruit
Lunch
Meatballs in Marinara
Spaghetti
Corn Fruit Cocktail
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Thursday, Oct. 17
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Chicken Nuggets
Brown Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Oranges Wedges
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
