Thursday, Sept. 26
Cheese Quesadilla or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Corn, Strawberry Cup
Friday, Sept. 27
Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce or PBJ, Peas & Carrots, Warm Cinn. Apple Slices
Monday, Sept. 30
Meatball Sub or Turkey Sandwich, French Fries, Pears
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Sloppy Joe or Ham Sandwich, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Sidekick Smoothie
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Chicken Patty Sandwich or Turkey Sandwich, Seasoned Fries, Mango Applesauce
Thursday, Oct. 3
Yogurt Parfait or Ham Sandwich, Honey Graham Crackers, Baby Carrots, Dried Cherries, Blueberries, Strawberries
