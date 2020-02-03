A small group of Town of Christiana property owners are learning more about their rights and are beginning to develop a strategy "to deal with" the proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, says organizer Tara Vasby.
Vasby declined further comment for now.
Tentatively called the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, the Cambridge-area solar farm in envisioned to be mostly located in the Town of Christiana with a small portion in the Town of Deerfield.
It is envisioned to stretch roughly from Tobacco Road on the south, to Washington Road on the west, Munson Road on the north and Highland Drive on the east and includes property on both sides of U.S. Highway 12-18 west of the Cambridge village limits.
Invenergy representatives have said they expect Koshkonong Solar Energy Center to be comparable in size to Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project soon to be under construction in Iowa County.
Property owners who feel they may be adversely impacted by the proposed solar farm may contact Vasby at TVasby@hotmail.com or (608) 445-7393 for more information and to be notified of upcoming meetings.
Ben Lambrecht, a senior communications analyst with Invenergy, can be reached at: blambrecht@invenergyllc.com
