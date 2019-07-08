VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterWater and Sewer Committee

Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday July 22, 7 p.m., Village Hall

Library Board

Tuesday, July 16, 1 p.m., Deerfield Public Library

Deerfield Cares

Wednesday, July 17, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield Lutheran Church

Deerfield Community Center Board

Monday, July 22, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterParks Committee

Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m., Village Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, July 15, 6 p.m., CHS Library

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

Extracurricular Committee

Monday, July 15, 6 p.m., School District Conference Room

School Board

Monday, July 15, 6:30 p.m., School District Conference Room

Lake Ripley Man. District

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m., Oakland Town Hall

