VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, July 23, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community CenterWater and Sewer Committee
Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Finance Committee
Monday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday July 22, 7 p.m., Village HallMonday, July 22, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Library Board
Tuesday, July 16, 1 p.m., Deerfield Public Library
Deerfield Cares
Wednesday, July 17, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield Lutheran Church
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, July 22, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterParks Committee
Thursday, July 25, 6 p.m., Village Hall
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS
School Board
Monday, July 15, 6 p.m., CHS Library
DEERFIELD SCHOOLS
Extracurricular Committee
Monday, July 15, 6 p.m., School District Conference Room
School Board
Monday, July 15, 6:30 p.m., School District Conference Room
Lake Ripley Man. District
Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m., Oakland Town Hall
