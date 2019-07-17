Cambridge

July 10

5:16 p.m. Assist Agency Main St

6:03 p.m. Check Area Main St

8:55 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St

July 11

7:16 a.m. EMS Assist Oriole Lane

11:19 p.m. Assist Citizen J efferson St.

July 12

12:17 a.m. Assist Citizen USH 12

6:50 p.m. Assist Fire Main St.

6:53 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St.

9:22 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St.

9:36 p.m. EMS Assist Country Lane

July 13

11:13 a.m. 911 Misdial Waverly Dr.

12:36 p.m. 911 Disconnect Jefferson St.

8:54 p.m. Arrested Person USH 12

Deerfield

July 9

10:11 a.m. Noise Disturbance Main St.

5:34 p.m. Assist Citizen Washington St.

7:33 p.m. Accident-No Injury Liberty St.

July 10

12:28 a.m. EMS Assist Main St.

July 11

10:16 a.m. Special Event Deerfield St.

10:20 p.m. Open Door Liberty St.

July 12

11:21 p.m. Stray Animal McGovern Cour

July 13

11:20 a.m. Retail Theft Main St.

7:45 p.m. Stray Animal Sager St.

11:43 p.m. Juvenile Contact Main St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.