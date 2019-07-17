Cambridge
July 10
5:16 p.m. Assist Agency Main St
6:03 p.m. Check Area Main St
8:55 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St
July 11
7:16 a.m. EMS Assist Oriole Lane
11:19 p.m. Assist Citizen J efferson St.
July 12
12:17 a.m. Assist Citizen USH 12
6:50 p.m. Assist Fire Main St.
6:53 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St.
9:22 p.m. EMS Assist Madison St.
9:36 p.m. EMS Assist Country Lane
July 13
11:13 a.m. 911 Misdial Waverly Dr.
12:36 p.m. 911 Disconnect Jefferson St.
8:54 p.m. Arrested Person USH 12
Deerfield
July 9
10:11 a.m. Noise Disturbance Main St.
5:34 p.m. Assist Citizen Washington St.
7:33 p.m. Accident-No Injury Liberty St.
July 10
12:28 a.m. EMS Assist Main St.
July 11
10:16 a.m. Special Event Deerfield St.
10:20 p.m. Open Door Liberty St.
July 12
11:21 p.m. Stray Animal McGovern Cour
July 13
11:20 a.m. Retail Theft Main St.
7:45 p.m. Stray Animal Sager St.
11:43 p.m. Juvenile Contact Main St.
