VERONA — Cambridge/Deerfield was defeated by Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), 2-0, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Thursday night at Redden Park in Verona.
Sugar River stacked its defense with a line of four defenders in the back and two midfielders committed to helping out defensively. The strategy kept Cambridge/Deerfield from advancing into the attacking third to regularly get scoring opportunities.
“We had our ups and downs. We dominated for a while and were in full control for periods in the game,” Cambridge/Deerfield coach Kyle Hornickel said. “They ended up putting their six defenders back, but that was difficult to execute against.”
The Raiders took advantage when they had a chance to counter with a pair of goals on breaks.
“They were able to take advantage with their guys who were fast enough to outrun us,” Hornickel said. “Overall, we played all right and played well, but they executed on the few mistakes we made and they made us pay.”
With the season-ending defeat, the ninth-seeded United ends the season with a 7-6-4 record. Cambridge/Deerfield finished in sixth place out of 10 teams in the Capitol Conference standings.
Sugar River, which earned the eighth seed in the sectional, was the top team in the Capitol Conference with a 7-1-1 record. The lone tie for the Raiders came in a 2-2 game against Cambridge/Deerfield.
“The last time we played them, we kind of saw them adjust and drop into that same defense,” Hornickel said. “I kind of viewed that as a sign of respect. ...
“That’s kind of what we took away. We watched video from the first time we played them, they started stacking their defense. It was like a four-man line. With two midfielders dedicated to defense.”
Sugar River was defeated in the next round, 4-0, by top-seeded McFarland in a regional final Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.