Deerfield Middle-High School Principal Brad Johnsrud will retire at the end of this year.
Johnsrud announced his retirement to the School Board on March 2. He will continue in his role until his contract ends in late June.
Johnsrud called his retirement both exciting and sad.
“We’ve had a great School Board here, great student behavior, really great staff,” Johnsrud said. “It was hard because I’ve really enjoyed it a lot.”
Johnsrud began as the middle-high school principal in Deerfield in 2009.
“It’s been a good ten years,” Johnsrud told the board.
“Ten years, holy smokes,” school board clerk Shelley Mack said.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the board will discuss interview steps for a new principal at its March 16 board meeting. In the past, candidates have been called in for one-on-one interviews, as well as meet-and-greet events, tours with students and staff, and school day simulations.
Jensen said the goal is to finalize a candidate by late April.
Johnsrud said he will be available to assist with the transition.
Johnsrud has worked in education for about 37 years.
“Quite honestly, I’ve never felt like it’s time, but I think being able to walk away on good terms is rewarding, too,” Johnsrud said. “(Ten years) happened faster than I thought it would.”
Johnsrud began teaching in the Cambridge School District. He then spent eight years in Richland Center as a teacher and coach. Johnsrud also served for 18 years in the Fall River School District, as a K-12 principal and athletic director.
Johnsrud said that in retirement he’d like to travel more. He has a cruise planned already, with more trips on the horizon.
“We do love to travel and so now it’ll probably be a little more spontaneous,” he said.
Johnsrud thanked the community for their support.
“I think back to all the things that I’ll miss,” he said, including getting to know parents at school events, a strong administrative team, the fun energy of concerts and sporting events after school and working with staff.
“I don’t think it’ll be goodbye,” Johnsrud said. “I think I’ll still come to events...I’ll be seen from time to time.”
