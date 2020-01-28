The Reader’s Digest has a feature titled, “Laughter, the Best Medicine.” And have you heard the saying, “Laugh and the world laughs with you. Cry and you cry alone.”
There are some people who have such an infectious laugh, you have to laugh, too. My great-grandson, Reed, has such a laugh. He lives in Idaho with his mom, dad and big sister, Hadley, 7. Reed is only 20 months old, but he has the loudest laugh that seems as if the whole world laughs with him. I mean it. He also has a loud cry and a louder chatter.
We are so fortunate not to miss a trick with those kids. We get group texts with pictures and videos almost daily. It is my wish that he never loses that gift of making people laugh.
Why is it we laugh our heads off when someone falls, or looks stupid doing something just as stupid? It’s funny.
My husband was not a big laugher. But when Don Knotts or Tim Conway came on TV and started their antics, he couldn’t contain himself.
Besides Reed, when was the last time I really had a belly laugh or couldn’t quit laughing? I don’t know, but it was said to me at the pool the other day, “We don’ laugh enough anymore.” He was right. I’m going to laugh more.
It just so happened I had a laugh tonight. It was on me. It could have made me mad, but it was so, yes, stupid, I had to laugh.
One of my treats is rice cakes with peanut butter and a touch of jelly with tea, coffee or milk. I share with Stella (sweet French bulldog). My walker becomes my TV tray.
I sat down and one of the rice cakes fell off and went rolling across the room. I went to retrieve it and dumped the tea all over. I wasn’t laughing at that point. Quite the opposite. But as I struggled to get upright, Stella ate the other rice cake. I looked at her with her huge brown eyes and I had to laugh.
So that was my laugh of the day. Did you have one?
I also had a delicious casserole at Deb’s. Such a good one for a family on the go. Easy, fast and economical. Serves 2-4.
Rice and Onion Soup Casserole
Ingredients: One cup rice uncooked (not 5-minute rice), 1 can beef consommé or broth, 1 can French onion soup, 1 stick of unsalted butter (she used salted), optional, mushrooms.
Directions: Mix rice and soups together in an 8-inch by 8-inch casserole dish, slice the butter and add to top of the mixture.
This was a no-meat dish. To add meat, top with frozen meat balls,cover tightly with foil, bake at 425 degrees for 39 minutes, remove the foil and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Let set for 5 minutes. Serve with a salad or coleslaw. Enjoy.
