CAMBRIDGE
-OAKLAND
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Pastors Conference Meeting
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Choir Practice
9 a.m. Worship
10:15 a.m. Fellowship Coffee Hour
10:15 a.m. Sunday School/Confirmation
10:30 a.m. New member meeting
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9 a.m. Peace Circle
9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s Office Hours
11 a.m. Cambridge Clergy Meeting
6:30 p.m. CART board meeting
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
7 p.m. Mission trip planning meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Community Cafe
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10 a.m. Sunday School - Ronald McDonald House Project
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
11 a.m. Council Retreat
MONDAY
Meals on Wheels
9 a.m. Area Church Youth Meeting
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell Choir practice
WEDNESDAY
5:30 p.m. Worship
6:30 p.m. Pre-Confirmation and Confirmation
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Lydia Circle at Grace, hostess Claire Frey
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m.Worship
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
12 p.m. Community Activities Program Senior Meal
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Worship service
TUESDAY
6 p.m. Council meeting
WEDNESDAY
4:30 p.m Choir Rehearsal
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Ladies Aid meeting
6:30 p.m. Worship service
ST. PIUS CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
5:30 p.m. Cambridge Community Cafe
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
Youth Winter Retreat starts
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
Youth Winter Retreat
8 a.m. Men's Study
SUNDAY
Youth Winter Retreat ends
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult and High School
10 a.m Worship
Mission Focus
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
WEDNESDAY
3:25 p.m. Awana Club, Thank You Night
6 p.m. Youth Group
THURSDAY
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
SUNDAY
9 a.m Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Seventh/Eighth-grade Confirmation
6:45 p.m. Handbell rehearsal
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Women’s Bible Study
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship w/Scouting Day and Thankoffering
10:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:15 a.m. WELCA meeting
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Quilters
5:30 p.m. Education Committee
6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. Confirmation
THURSDAY
9 a.m. Old Wise Lutherans Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Bible Study
6:30 p.m. Bible Study in Deerfield
FRIDAY
4 p.m. Epiphany Song Service at Reena Senior Living
6 p.m. Fellowship Fish Fry at Nora's
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Simplified service for the developmentally disabled
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship Service/Installation of new Church Councilmen
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
8 a.m. Confirmation
9 a.m. Worship Service and Sunday School, followed by Council
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.