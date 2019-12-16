By Karyn Saemann
Fruitcake is hip again, apparently.
It’s been a holiday thing the past few Decembers, if you believe the trend-watchers.
My grandmother made her boozy, foil-wrapped logs in mid-fall, about the same time as she made peppernut dough. Both came out best after sitting in the freezer for a couple of months.
Fruitcake, in my book, has never fallen out of favor.
Who gets to declare what is and what is not a holiday trend? Who says what’s in, what’s out, what’s to be dismissed and what’s to be embraced, year-over-year?
I don’t think the writer of one online list, who said heartfelt gatherings with friends and family are trending again this season, lives anywhere near here.
Where, exactly, did that become untrendy? Not in rural south-central Wisconsin.
We make some of our best small-town community memories in December.
Lit-up village square trees. Pancakes and coffee. Construction paper antlers. Community theater and carols in historic spaces. Local art. Church bells and greenery. Marshmallow Santas at the bank. Santas delivered by fire truck. Cookies by the pound. Cookie walks. Bath-robed shepherds. 4-H wreaths. Kindergarten concerts. Holiday preludes and dessert shows. Whole afternoons set aside for gingerbread house making. Sleigh bells. Elf shelfs.
It’s all been here again this year.
We don’t do these things because they’re trendy. They’re just what we’ve always done.
Out here in rural Wisconsin, we might, if we’re on top of it, catch trends as they circle around a second time. Maybe, look for fruitcake to be a thing here next year.
We do know how put on a heartfelt community celebration.
In December, isn’t that all that matters?
