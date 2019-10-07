DCC Tai Chi
The Deerfield Community Center is offering a Tai Chi class. Sessions began Oct. 1 from 6-7PM for ages 18 and older. Visit DCC’s website, www.dccenter.org, to print off a registration form. Cost is $40/month. Registration and payment is due by the 1st day of each month at 12 p.m.
DCC Boys basketball
The last day to sign up for Deerfield Community Center boys traveling basketball for 4th-7th-grade has been extended to Friday, Oct. 11. More information and a sign-up form are at www.dccenter.org or call (608) 764-5935, ext. 1
