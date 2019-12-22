On Monday, December 16, the Cambridge School District Performing Arts Center (PAC) Task Force presented its recommendations to the School Board and completed its work assignment. There are two groups we want to thank for their contributions to this effort.
First, we want to acknowledge and thank over 1,000 Cambridge School District residents who took time to read and respond to our Performing Arts Center community survey. Residents shared their views on the initial PAC proposal plus optional technology enhancements to the theater and tech ed department. Your feedback, comments, and concerns were heard and seriously evaluated. The information was particularly meaningful because an overwhelming majority of respondents also deeply value the current quality and role of education in our community.
Overall, the community believes the Cambridge schools are doing a very good job and provides measurable benefits to our community. However, the community found the $14.4M original cost of the proposal unacceptable, and as a direct result of that feedback, the task force redirected our work using a 'remove/reduce/modify' approach to pull 30% of the costs out of PAC proposal. The new total project cost proposed is $9.9M. This revised proposal still meets the district's needs and at the same time addresses the critical cost concerns expressed in the community survey.
The second group we need to thank is the PAC task force members for volunteering their time, their insights, ideas, and their commitment to developing a right sized yet affordable PAC proposal for the Cambridge School District. The task force studied information, made site visits, challenged assumptions and came up with an exciting and viable proposal for a PAC to serve the school district and the greater Cambridge community.
If the School Board votes to place a PAC referendum question on the April ballot then we encourage the community to learn more about the proposed project. There is months of data and detailed tax implication information now available. Equally as significant is the long term possibilities for usage that would enrich our schools and community. We hope you will continue your conversations, seek additional information, and ask questions to help you make an informed decision on the PAC.
- Peg Sullivan and Eddie Pahuski, Co-Chairs, Cambridge School District Performing Arts Center Task Force
