DCC Youth Baseball registration
Deadline to sign up for 3rd through 6th grade DCC Youth Baseball league. Information and registration documents were sent home with the kids in these grades this week.
Forms also available on the DCC website at www.dccenter.org. Questions call the DCC at 608-764-5935 ex. 1.
