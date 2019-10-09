Thursday, Oct. 10
Soft Taco or Ham Sandwich, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Fresh Apple Slices
Friday, Oct. 11
NO SCHOOL
Monday, Oct. 14
Build Your Own Pizza or Turkey Sandwich, Broccoli, Pears
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Popcorn Chicken or Ham Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Hot Dog or Turkey Sandwich, French Fries, Baked Beans, Apple Slices
Thursday, Oct. 17
French Toast or Ham Sandwich, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, Juice
