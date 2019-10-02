DEERFIELD
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Walking School Bus
Deerfield will have its "walking school bus" activity every Wednesday in October — Oct. 2, 16, 23 and 30. Kids can walk to school in a group from two drop-off points, at the Glacial Drumlin trail on Main Street near Nelson Lumber, or at the gazebo at Meadow Trace. The "bus" departs from the drop-off points at 7:20 a.m. There will be chaperones, but parents are welcome. The activity won't happen if it rains. This is hosted by Deerfield Active Schools and the Health and Wellness Committee. For more information, or to help chaperone, contact Jessie Backes at backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Deerfield High School is holding a training session for students and families on Oct. 2 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. The workshop discusses what transitioning to adult life might look like for young adults with disabilities. The session will cover topics like long-term planning, health care, vocational resources and self-determination. The training is open to anyone, adults and youth. The session is free, and includes a meal and resource binder. Registration is due by Sept. 25. More information: (608) 265-8955.
Thursday, Oct. 10: PTO meeting
The Deerfield Elementary PTO meets Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the IMC at 340 W. Quarry St. Free childcare available. More information: (608) 764-8652.
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Walking School Bus
Thursday, Oct. 17: Sundaes, Stories and Songs
Deerfield Elementary School will have its Sundaes, Stories and Songs event on Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 340 W. Quarry St. More information: (608) 764-5442.
