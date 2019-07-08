EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Bible Study

8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. Prayer

10 a.m Worship

1:30-2:30 p.m. At Home Again Sing Along

4 p.m Grief Share

MONDAY

4 p.m Our House Sing Along

7 p.m Prayer group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

TUESDAY

5-7 p.m. Tailgate: Greenvale

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. Administrative Council

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday mass

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY

ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson

(West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Outdoor Worship/Pet Blessing/Holy Communion

12 p.m. Knitting/Crochet group

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Evie Lund hostess, at Grace

5:30 p.m. Community Dinner at Willerup

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

MONDAY

Newsletter arcticles due

9 a.m. Quilters

WEDNESDAY

5:30 p.m. Worship

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship Service followed by Church Council meeting

OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA

CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077 or

(608) 423-4610

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY

LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Wetzer/Schammel Outdoor Worship

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

NO Ladies Aid Meeting

6:30 p.m. Worship Service

SATURDAY

Ladies trip to Mequon

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Worship Service

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Joint councils meet at Cold Spring

