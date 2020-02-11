HORICON — Jack McDonough was crowned champion at 126 pounds highlighting Deerfield’s day at the 2020 Trailways Conference Wrestling Meet.
McDonough won all three of his matches by pin, including a pair of first-period falls. The junior opened the day receiving a bye before pinning Dodgeland’s Jabin Tew in 1 minute in the quarterfinals, then held on to pin Johnson Creek’s Ralph Hombsch in 3:19 to reach the 126-pound championship match.
In the title match McDonough (26-12) earned his quickest pin of the day, sticking Horicon’s Josh Renning in 39 seconds.
The title was the second conference title of McDonough’s career and first since winning at 113 as a freshman.
“He was the No. 1 seed and he lived up to that,” said Deerfield head coach Paul Haag. “We were hoping he would wrestle like that, having a pretty clear-cut way, and he was able to deliver.”
McDonough’s twin brother Nicholas also advanced to the championship match at 120, however, he lost a 4-0 decision to Jayden Price of Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio.
“The No. 1 seed (Carter Newton of Markesan) got knocked off by (Price) and he wrestled his way into the finals. It was a tight match, we had a few opportunities but Nick just wasn’t quite able to finish off the kid,” Haag said.
McDonough (25-14) reached the finals after pinning Dodgeland’s Gedomon Mikolainis (in 1:20) and Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl (in 4:21).
The Demons had a pair of wrestlers finish fourth, juniors Nicholas Wilfong (132) and Ray Bach (145).
Wilfong (19-8) received two byes before losing 7-0 to Alex Tanfel of Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio in the semifinals. He recovered by pinning Johnson Creek’s Caden Heth in 3:02 in the consolation semifinals.
“He had two byes and those points don’t add in unless you win the semifinal; that cost us a lot of points but Nick has been out for about a month and has only had a little bit of practice,” said Haag.
Bach (27-11) pinned Hustisford’s Landon Hintz in 2:19 in the consolation semifinals to earn fourth place. He also earned a pin in the quarterfinals, sticking Princeton/Green Lake’s Colton Hilke in 4:32.
“Ray had a really tough weight class and wrestled real well; he lost 6-4 in the semis to a state qualifier (Isaiah Wollet of Johnson Creek),” said Haag.
Freshman Hunter Milonowski was fifth at 138 in his first-ever Trailways Meet, earning pins over Palmyra-Eagle’s Ben Schuster (in 1:08) and Oakfield’s Alex Wilson (in 4:20).
Also placing fifth was junior Luke Olson at 152. Olson pinned P-E’s Kenneth Schulz in :33 and Princeton/Green Lake’s Emery Shurpit in 2:32 while earning a medical forfeit over Howard Olszewski of Johnson Creek in the fifth-place match.
Sid Jackson finished sixth at 170.
Deerfield finished sixth as a team with 115 points.
“We had a good week in practice,” said Haag. “I thought we were kind of stagnant in the (Deerfield) Scramble and maybe even took a step back, but I definitely think our performance Saturday was a big step forward. Hopefully we continue that momentum into regionals.”
WIAA REGIONALS
Deerfield will compete in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Parkview Regional. The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to sectionals.
“We’re hoping to get four or five kids through to sectionals,” Haag said.
Wrestling begins at 10:30 a.m. in Orfordville.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Markesan 232.5, Horicon 197.5, Orfordville Parkview 149, Dodgeland 126, Johnson Creek 122, Deerfield 115, Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio 96, Princeton/Green Lake 80, Hustisford 66, Oakfield 59, Lourdes Academy 40, Palmyra-Eagle 34.5, Montello 0.
