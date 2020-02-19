A year after seat belts were added to three buses, Cambridge School District administrators say the behavior of student riders appears to have improved.
The Cambridge School District added seat belts on the three buses in February 2019 as part of a pilot program.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the district is evaluating the success of the pilot. He shared results of a community survey and data-gathering at a Feb. 17 School Board meeting.
Nikolay said the number of disciplinary write-ups on one bus that added seat belts has plummeted. In the 2017-18 school year, this bus had 35 write-ups. It had 49 in the 2018-19 school year. So far in 2019-20, the same bus has had only seven write-ups for behavioral issues.
“This is something that we thought would happen, but weren’t sure,” Nikolay said. “That driver in particular really likes the seat belts.”
Additionally, 67 percent of bus drivers that drive one of the three routes with seat belts said in a survey the seat belts do reduce behavioral issues.
“Being on the receiving end of all those write-ups, and the follow up and the time involved and communicating with parents and all of that, I want to say thank you for venturing into that newer arena,” CES Principal Chris Holt said.
The district surveyed bus drivers and parents of students that take one of the three routes with a seat-belted bus every day. Twenty-seven parents and nine bus drivers responded.
The school district also surveyed 93 students — 65 from elementary school, 20 middle schoolers and eight high schoolers.
Respondents were asked questions like whether buses should have seat belts, if seat belts make buses safer and whether students should be required to wear them.
Nikoaly said the results showed that parents and drivers were overall supportive of the seat belts.
“Our parents feel really good about their kids wearing seatbelts on the buses,” Nikolay said. “That came out loud and clear.”
Students had more of a mixed reaction, administrators said, with more of the opposition coming from high school students and student athletes. About half of the students surveyed said they did feel safer with seat belts.
Retrofitting more school buses with seat belts, Nikolay said, would cost the district between $10,000 and $15,000 per bus. He called that a “very expensive proposition.”
“If we are going to continue with this, should we do more buses, and how are we going to afford that?” Nikolay said.
However, Nikolay said it’s worth continuing to consider adding seat belts to more buses, after a school bus from Deerfield, which uses the same bus company as Cambridge, was involved in head-on collision last week.
“I think we should keep talking about this,” Nikolay said.
