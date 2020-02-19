Thurs., Feb. 20
1.French Toast, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ
2.Pizza Line
3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips
Fri., Feb. 21
NO SCHOOL
Mon., Feb. 24
1.Chicken Teriyaki, White Rice, Stir-fry Veg., Pineapple
2.Pizza Line
3.Italian Sub, Pasta Salad
Tues., Feb. 25
1.Meatball Sub, Fries, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.White Chicken Chili
4.Mardi Gras Special: Jambalaya
Wed., Feb. 26
1.Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Corn, Peaches
2.Pizza Line
3.Fish Sandwich
Thurs., Feb. 27
1.Mini Corn Dogs, Fries, Broccoli, Pears
2.Pizza Line
3.Chicken Pot Pie
