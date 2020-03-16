CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department normally serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. However, due to current public health concerns, meals are being prepared for take out only, rather than dine-in. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, March 20
Rustic Tomato Bean Soup
Dinner Roll/Butter
Broccoli
Banana
Chocolate Chip Cookie
MO – Tomato Bean Soup
NCS – SF Cookie
Salad option: Pork Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned shredded pork, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: banana chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll/butter.
Tuesday, March 21
BBQ Chicken Breast
Baked Sweet Potato/Butter
WW Bread /Butter
Tropical Fruit
Lemon Bar
MO – Hummus Wrap
NCS – SF Cookie
Friday, March 27
*Brat
White bun
Mustard/Ketchup
Stewed Tomatoes
NAS – 3 tomato wedges
Green Beans
Fruit Cocktail
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Veggie Hot Dog
NCS – SF Cookie
Salad Option: Chef’s Salad. Mixed Greens topped with deli ham & turkey, Swiss cheese, sliced green pepper, tomatoes, a hard boiled egg. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cocktail, blueberry crisp, white bun
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meal program is temporarily suspended due to public health concerns.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center senior lunch and activity, normally held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St., is temporarily suspended due to public health concerns. The community center is working on a plan to deliver meals to seniors who need them. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information contact Julie Schwenn at DCC at (608) 764-5935, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.