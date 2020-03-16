CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department normally serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. However, due to current public health concerns, meals are being prepared for take out only, rather than dine-in. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.

Friday, March 20

Rustic Tomato Bean Soup

Dinner Roll/Butter

Broccoli

Banana

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Tomato Bean Soup

NCS – SF Cookie

Salad option: Pork Taco Salad. Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned shredded pork, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: banana chocolate chip cookie, dinner roll/butter.

Tuesday, March 21

BBQ Chicken Breast

Baked Sweet Potato/Butter

WW Bread /Butter

Tropical Fruit

Lemon Bar

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, March 27

*Brat

White bun

Mustard/Ketchup

Stewed Tomatoes

NAS – 3 tomato wedges

Green Beans

Fruit Cocktail

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Veggie Hot Dog

NCS – SF Cookie

Salad Option: Chef’s Salad. Mixed Greens topped with deli ham & turkey, Swiss cheese, sliced green pepper, tomatoes, a hard boiled egg. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cocktail, blueberry crisp, white bun

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meal program is temporarily suspended due to public health concerns.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center senior lunch and activity, normally held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St., is temporarily suspended due to public health concerns. The community center is working on a plan to deliver meals to seniors who need them. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information contact Julie Schwenn at DCC at (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. 

