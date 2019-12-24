A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Library holiday hours
The Cambridge Community Library will alter its hours for the holidays. The library will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve. The library returns to its regular hours Jan. 2.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Community meal
Willerup United Methodist Church is having a Christmas community meal on Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the church, 414 W. Water St. People can share food and fellowship on the holiday. To RSVP to the meal, call (608) 423-3777.
Monday, Dec. 30: Raptor show
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is hosting the Hoo’s Woods Raptor Education Show Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Educational program on birds like falcons, hawks or owls.
Thursday, Jan. 2: Community Cafe
There will be a Community Cafe Jan. 2 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. It’s a free meal open to anyone in the community.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Fitness center grand re-opening
The Cambridge Community Fitness Center will hold a grand re-opening celebration on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Cambridge Community Activities Program is reopening the center after renovations, with extended hours and new rates.
Sunday, Jan. 5: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. The meet-up is meant to help professional and hobby artists alike develop their work and connect with other people in the art industry.
DEERFIELD
Library holiday hours
The Deerfield Public Library is altering its hours for the holidays. The library will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Normal hours will resume Jan. 2.
