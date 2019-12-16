CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND
EAST
KOSHKONONG
LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Communion every Sunday
THURSDAY
Newsletter deadline
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship, choir concert
10:15 a.m. Fellowship Coffee Hour
TUESDAY
3 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship
6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship
THURSDAY
Newsletter assembly
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship
10 a.m. Fellowship
10:15 a.m. Choir practice
MONDAY
9 a.m. Quilters
6 p.m. Bell choir practice
TUESDAY
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship
9 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Christmas Worship
THURSDAY
Office closed
OAKLAND-
CAMBRIDGE
PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Worship
11 a.m. Deacons
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
TUESDAY
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service with communion
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. OA
THURSDAY
7:30 p.m. AA
OAKLAND
SEVENTH-DAY
ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Bible Study
11 a.m. Worship service
ST. JAMES EV.
LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Worship service
SATURDAY
NO Women's Bible study
SUNDAY
10:15 a.m. Advent Worship
TUESDAY
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
WEDNESDAY
10:15 a.m. Christmas Day Service
THURSDAY
NO Worship service
ST. PIUS X
CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
TUESDAY-FRIDAY
8 a.m. Mass
Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.
SATURDAY
4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
THURSDAY
1 p.m. Mary Circle
6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Men’s Study
SUNDAY
8:15 a.m. Prayer
8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult
9 a.m. Sunday School K-12
10 a.m Worship
MONDAY
4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House
7 p.m. Prayer Group
7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry
TUESDAY
4 p.m. Family-friendly Christmas Eve Worship
8 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship
WEDNESDAY
Community Christmas Meal, 12-1 p.m.
THURSDAY
6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD
LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Paula Harris, Interim Pastor
THURSDAY
8 a.m. Men's Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant
FRIDAY
7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
TUESDAY
4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY
LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
FRIDAY
7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast
SATURDAY
5 p.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting
MONDAY
6:30 p.m. Church Council
TUESDAY
3 p.m. Candlelight Worship with Communion
5 p.m. Candlelight Worship with Communion
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study
IMMANUEL EV.
LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
THURSDAY
6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield
FRIDAY
3:30 p.m. Bible Study, Jefferson
SUNDAY
9 a.m. Children's Christmas Service
MONDAY
3:30 p.m. Bible class, Jefferson
TUESDAY
4 p.m. Christmas Candlelight Service
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE
LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
SUNDAY
NO Confirmation
9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program
TUESDAY
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &
UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Morning service
6 p.m. Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. Adult Bible Study
