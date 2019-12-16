CAMBRIDGE -OAKLAND

EAST

KOSHKONONG

LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

Newsletter deadline

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship, choir concert

10:15 a.m. Fellowship Coffee Hour

TUESDAY

3 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship

6 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship

THURSDAY

Newsletter assembly

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell choir practice

TUESDAY

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship

9 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Christmas Worship

THURSDAY

Office closed

OAKLAND-

CAMBRIDGE

PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship

11 a.m. Deacons

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

TUESDAY

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service with communion

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND

SEVENTH-DAY

ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV.

LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship service

SATURDAY

NO Women's Bible study

SUNDAY

10:15 a.m. Advent Worship

TUESDAY

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

WEDNESDAY

10:15 a.m. Christmas Day Service

THURSDAY

NO Worship service

ST. PIUS X

CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

Eucharistic Adoration and Sacrament of Reconciliation first Friday of each month following 8 a.m. Mass.

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Sacrament of Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

1 p.m. Mary Circle

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Study

SUNDAY

8:15 a.m. Prayer

8:45 a.m. Sunday School — Adult

9 a.m. Sunday School K-12

10 a.m Worship

MONDAY

4 p.m. Sing-a-long at Our House

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

TUESDAY

4 p.m. Family-friendly Christmas Eve Worship

8 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship

WEDNESDAY

Community Christmas Meal, 12-1 p.m. 

THURSDAY

6 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD

LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men's Breakfast, Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

FRIDAY

7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

TUESDAY

4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship with Holy Communion

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY

LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

FRIDAY

7 a.m. KAIR Breakfast

SATURDAY

5 p.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship with Communion and Candle Lighting

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. Church Council

TUESDAY

3 p.m. Candlelight Worship with Communion

5 p.m. Candlelight Worship with Communion

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study

IMMANUEL EV.

LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Bible Study, 212 Neli Court, Deerfield

FRIDAY

3:30 p.m. Bible Study, Jefferson

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Children's Christmas Service

MONDAY

3:30 p.m. Bible class, Jefferson

TUESDAY

4 p.m. Christmas Candlelight Service

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE

LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

NO Confirmation

9 a.m. Sunday School Christmas Program

TUESDAY

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH &

UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

