After undergoing renovations this fall, the Cambridge Community Fitness Center is reopening on Jan. 4, with expanded hours and a new security system.
The facility is run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program. CAP paid for a $7,500 remodel to the center this fall, said CAP Director Lesli Rumpf. Those renovations included a new security system, new doors and a new sidewalk.
Fitness center members will now be able to enter the facility with a key fob, Rumpf said, which means the center can be open longer.
The goal, Rumpf said, was to give community members more access.
“We just really want to get people in,” Rumpf said. “Having them use these assets built into their school system is awesome.”
“We really want the community to take advantage of it,” she added.
Until now, the fitness center could only open when school wasn’t in session, Rumpf said. For safety reasons, community members only work out before 7:45 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
In addition to a key fob system, CAP invested in security measures between the fitness center and the rest of the school, allowing CAP to operate the facility during the school day, Rumpf said.
The center will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, it’ll be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some members of the community “don’t necessarily want to work out at 5 a.m,“ Rumpf said. With the new schedule, “there’s a lot more availability.”
The center will still be reserved for student athletes from 3-5 p.m.
Rumpf said that the key fob system means the fitness center will no longer need to be staffed by CAP employees, who have been relocated to other positions. Rumpf added that unstaffed fitness centers are becoming more and more popular.
There were safety concerns over the center’s lack of on-site staff, Rumpf said. CAP decided to add emergency equipment like an AED and an emergency phone, as part of the renovations. Rumpf said that was her biggest concern.
Community members can see the renovations during a grand reopening of the fitness center on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 403 Blue Jay Way. During the open-house, people can sign up for memberships and pick up key fobs.
New members will undergo a background check and an orientation before getting a fob, Rumpf said.
