Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.