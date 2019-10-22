The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent staff will hold office hours in Cambridge on Friday, Nov. 1 and in Deerfield on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
CNDI staff members hold community office hours each week, alternating between Cambridge and Deerfield. Office hours give residents a chance to drop off news items and to connect face-to-face with staff members each week, without having to drive to our Lake Mills office.
On Friday, Nov. 1, staff will be at Kindfolk Coffee Co., 214 E. Main St. in Cambridge, from 8:30 — 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Nov 6., CNDI staff members will be at Deerfield Coffeehouse, 50 N. Main St. in Deerfield, from 8:30 — 9:30 a.m.
To reach Managing Editor Karyn Saemann, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285. To reach Associate Editor Madeline Westberg, email cdnews@hngnews.com.
