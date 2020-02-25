The Deerfield Village Board took a step closer Feb. 24 to reconstructing West Nelson Street.
The board voted 4-1, with Don Kositzke dissenting and Scott Tebon and Jerry McMullen absent, to proceed with taking bids on the project that’s projected to cost $444,000.
Kositzke, in voting no, objected to what he said was new information, that five feet will now be taken off the peak of a hill outside Truckstar Collission Center, just east of Grand Avenue. Kositzke said in previous discussions, four feet had been planned to come off the hill.
“My recollection is that we had talked about four feet being sufficient,” Kositzke said.
Construction is underway on
Other Village Board members, Public Works Director John Doyle and Tom TeBeest, of Town & Country Engineering, the village’s contracted engineer, said the additional foot must come off the hill for the lowered street to be level with the entrance to Truckstar’s new truck bays.
TeBeest said in recent meetings with Truckstar’s site engineer it was agreed “that this works.”
The plans also include narrowing West Nelson Street, which now varies in its width between Grand Avenue and Main Street, so that the entire route is 38 feet wide. Plans also call for widening the sidewalk to five feet on the south side of the street, for the entire route. Five feet is the village standard, TeBeest said.
Truckstar’s expansion, that in combination with the West Nelson Street reconstruction is expected to cost a total of about $2.75 million. About $2.2 million of that is being covered by Truckstar, the remaining $565,000 by the village.
Truckstar’s planned 90-foot-by-180-foot, two-story addition will house new offices and eight new drive-through truck bays with overhead doors that exit onto West Nelson Street, bringing it up to a total of 16 bays.
Truckstar requested that West Nelson Street be lowered in order for the doors of its new truck bays to be level with the street, so trucks could enter and exit.
Kositzke further said he’s concerned about West Nelson Street being narrowed at Main Street, and some street parking on the south side of that intersection potentially being eliminated.
“You’re taking quite possibly the busiest intersection in the community and narrowing it by four feet. I’m not convinced that’s an awesome idea,” Kositzke said.
The board weighed whether to add a 100-foot-long retaining wall near a pavilion in Fireman’s Park that’s across from Truckstar. Ultimately, board members voted to include the retaining wall in the bid request and to decided whether to include it once bids come back with tentative construction costs. Another alterative that doesn’t include the retaining wall, could cost less but require part of a parking area at the pavilion to be lost.
TeBeest said the plans relocate a driveway for the pavilion area to the west side of Fireman’s Park, near a tractor pull area. And the plans include extending a water main to Grand Avenue, TeBeest said.
TeBeest said bids for the project are expected to be opened March 19, with the Village Board possibly selecting a bid at its March 24 meeting.
In other matters, the board:
• Put off buying a new fire department rescue squad, asking the department to come back with a bid from more than one manufacturer. Fire Chief Josh Sewell, who attended the meeting along with Assistant Chief Jerry Hewitt, said he understands that the one company the department approached, Rosebauer America, is the only company that makes a particular style of cab that the department is looking for, and that is crash-test certified. Rosenbauer’s tentative price tag is about $327,000. Sewell also said state law doesn’t require competitive bids for fire truck purchases, a fact Village Board members acknowledged. Village Board members said, nevertheless, they’d like to give other manufacturers an opportunity to bid. It’s important, “due diligence,” board member Gary Wieczorek said. The rescue squad that the department is replacing is 23 years old, Sewell said.
• Voted to award annual Community Development Trust Fund grants to six reciepients, totaling $5,944. Recipients are Deerfield Boy Scout Troop 88 Eagle Scout candidate Geoff Saemann, $100 for an outdoor chess table for the Deerfield Public Library; Deerfield Cable, $1,500 for video equipment; The Deerfield Community Center, $500 for wi-fi access points and an update firewall; the Deerfield Parks Committee, $2,000 for wood chips for Savannah Park and the Deerfield Dream Park; Deerfield Public Works, $1,000 for street trees; and Deer-Grove EMS, $800 to outfit all of its vehicles with a Binder Lift.
