Thurs., March 12
Breakfast
French Toast sticks
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Homemade Stromboli
Over Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Fresh Grapes
- Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
- No meat
Fri., March 13
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Yogurt
Juice, Milk
Lunch
Walking Tacos
Peas
Peaches
- Second choice: Bosco Cheese Sticks
- No meat
Mon., March 16
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Individual Pepperoni Pizzas
Mixed Vegetables
Pears
- Second choice: Pizza Quesadilla
- No meat
Tues., March 17
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Pancake and Sausage on a stick
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk, Juice
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Breaded Chicken Patty Sandwich
Steamed Cauliflower
Applesauce
Rice Krispie Treat
- Second choice: Pizza Quesadilla
- No meat
Wed., March 18
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Yogurt
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Meatballs in Marinara
Spaghetti
Garlic Toast
Corn
Peaches
- Second choice: Pizza Quesadilla
- No meat
Thurs., March 19
Breakfast
French Toast sticks
Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Milk, Juice
Lunch
Corn Dog
Baked Beans
Strawberry Fruit Cup
- Second choice: Pizza Quesadilla
- No meat
