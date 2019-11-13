Ashlee Ballmoos, Oliva Tatlock and Maria Higgins earned repeat selections on the 2019 Trailways South All-Conference Team.
Ballmoos, a 5-foot-11 junior middle hitter, earned second-team honors last season. This year she led the Demons in kills (138) and total blocks (67) while finishing second with 50 aces. Ballmoos also had 34 digs.
Tatlock repeated as a second-team selection. The 5-9 senior setter/opposite side hitter led Deerfield with 51 aces, was third in digs with 260 and added 48 kills.
Higgins, a first-team selection a year ago, had a team-high 386 digs. The 5-9 junior libero also had 46 service aces.
Ott earned her first Trailways South postseason honor. The 5-9 senior outside hitter had 123 kills, 271 digs and 40 service aces.
Williams Bay senior outside hitter Annika Pfeil repeated as Trailways South Player of the Year.
Deerfield went 5-1 in Trailways South Conference play and finished second to Johnson Creek.
2019 TRAILWAYS SOUTH VOLLEYBALL
First Team
Player School Yr.
Isabel Doherty Johnson Creek So.
Kailyi Thompson Johnson Creek Jr.
Ashlee Ballmoos Deerfield Jr.
Taylor Burrell Parkview Sr.
Annika Pfeil Williams Bay Sr.
Lillian Hammond Palmyra-Eagle Sr.
Maria Pfeil AlCS/St. Ambrose So.
Second Team
Alexis Swanson Johnson Creek So.
Olivia Tatlock Deerfield Sr.
Amber Ott Deerfield Sr.
Kylie Redman Parkview Jr.
Jenna Olin Parkview So.
Addy Schmiesing ALCS/St. Ambrose Sr.
Maria Higgins Deerfield Jr.
Honorable Mention
Maiya Benner Johnson Creek Jr.
Kenadie LaSage Johnson Creek Jr.
Rachel Hammes Parkview Jr.
Taelyn Smith Williams Bay Sr.
Hanna Fredrickson Williams Bay Sr.
Maeya Bakke ALCS/St. Ambrose Sr.
Alexis Okas ALCS/St. Ambrose Sr.
Hannah Steinbach Palmyra-Eagle Sr.
Erica Kommer Palmyra-Eagle Sr.
Amy Riha Madison Country Day Sr.
Isabella Herman Johnson Creek Jr.
Hannah Rabenhorst Williams Bay Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay
