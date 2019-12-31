Thursday, Jan. 2

1.BYO Yogurt Parfait, Fresh Fruit, Granola, Baby Carrots

2.Pizza Line

3.Chicken Patty Sandwich

Friday, Jan. 3

1.Burrito Boat, Fiesta Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Corn, Peaches

2.Pizza Line

3.Lasagna

Monday, Jan. 6

1.Soft Taco, Spanish Rice, Fiesta Beans, Warm Cinnamon Apples

2.Pizza Line

3.Cuban Pork Sandwich

Tuesday, Jan. 7

1.Spaghetti w/ Plain or Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Pears

2.Pizza Line

3.Mr.Rib Sandwich

Wednesday, Jan. 8

1.Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Applesauce

2.Pizza Line

3.Caesar Chicken Salad, Roll

Thursday, Jan. 9

1.French Toast, Jones Sausage Links, Hashbrowns, OJ

2.Pizza Line

3.Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Sun Chips

