A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
March 10-14: Free Jazzercise
Cambridge Jazzercise is offering free community Jazzercise classes on Tuesday March, 10 at 6 p.m., Thursday March 12 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 at 8:15 a.m. at the Nikolay Middle School old gym, 211 South St. These free cardio classes are offered in honor of Cambridge Jazzercise’s 14th anniversary.
Friday, March 13: Spring Bowling Night
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding a bowling night March 13 from 7-10 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12. There will be a scotch doubles nine pin tap, silent auction, raffles and door prizes.
Saturday, March 14: Scavenger Hunt
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is having a scavenger hunt March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Severson Learning Center on Oakland Road. Part of an outdoor events series for families this winter.
Monday, March 16: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will hold a Movie Monday on March 16 at 1 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. They are showing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” about Mr. Rogers.
Wednesday, March 18: CPR for healthcare providers
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a class to recertify people who use CPR in their jobs on March 18 at 6 p.m. at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. The class is intended for occupations like firefighters, EMTs, healthcare providers and child care professionals. The cost is $20 for residents and $45 for non-residents. Call (608) 423-3511 to register.
Thursday, March 19: Game Night
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a game night on March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley. The Third Thursday Program will provide games and snacks.
Saturday, March 21: Bowling tournament
The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a nine-pin bowling tournament on Saturday, March 21 starting at 12 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12 in Cambridge.
Tuesday, March 24: The Road to Medicare
The Cambridge Community Library is holding an informational presentation about Medicare on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at 101 Spring Water Alley.
Thursday, March 26: Bingo
The Cambridge Market Cafe is holding free bingo on March 26 from 10-11:30 a.m. at 217 W. Main St. The Cambridge PTO has donated new books as bingo prizes for families. The event is limited to 40 kids, 12 and under.
DEERFIELD
Saturday, March 14: Food Drive
BSA Scouts from Deerfield Pack 88 and Troop 88 will collect nonperishable food items on March 14 after 9 a.m. for the Deerfield Food Pantry. To participate, leave nonperishables on your porch by 9 a.m. There will also be a donation bin at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St.
Monday, March 16: Deerfield Historical Society meeting
The Deerfield Historical Society will meet March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center, 10 Liberty Street, to discuss promotion ideas and unveil a new display.
Monday, March 16: Empty Bowls
There will be an Empty Bowls workshop on March 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. People who made bowls in February can glaze and finish their bowls.
Thursday, March 19: Lego Contest
The Deerfield Public Library will host a Lego Contest March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at 12 W. Nelson St. Kids ages 3-18 will build a structure out of Legos during a time limit. Prizes will be awarded. Participants should bring Legos to build with. The library will have three extra Lego kits for kids who don’t have their own. Pre-register to reserve a library kit in advance.
March 26-27: Tinderella auditions
First Wing Family Theatre is holding auditions for its summer production “Twinderella the Musical,” on March 26 and 27 from 3-6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. To audition, reserve a ten-minute time slot by emailing firstwingfamilytheatre@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.