From October 2018 through September 2019, yours truly dropped 19 and a half pounds.
That’s 1.6 pounds a month. Not very much. But like they say, I’d be here at the end of September, anyway. So I might as well be here 19 and a half pounds less.
I wish it was 20 pounds — that would be a lot easier to figure. But the count is in ounces.
I was never skinny. The beauty word is “slender.” I knew slender would never be. The closet beauty word I ever heard was “pleasingly plump.”
Talking about my struggles with weight is not a favorite subject but with my year-long program, there are a few things I wanted to share.
Where I am now in my life, you can imagine I have tried too many diets and food programs to count.
Mom took me to our family doctor. He prescribed a treatment squirted with an atomizer up the nose. Yes, you read right. He died shortly after. I really am sorry he died. But with him went the dreaded atomizer.
There was a time, shortly before we got married, where I went to a German doctor who hadw been a POW in World War II. He gave shots. I lost pounds before the wedding. My mom had to come to the church and sew my dress in. When the honeymoon was over, so was my weight loss.
I believe in Weight Watchers. But I don’t believe in those of us who kick the points to the curb. The pounds will come back as they did with me.
What I want to say is there is no atomizer or pill or shot that dehydrates to lose weight. The secret is to KEEP IT OFF. The secret to that must be 20 or so pounds a year.
Also, mindset and attitude mean so much. My mindset now is to relax and don’t be in a hurry. My attitude now is to eat healthy and try to like myself. That’s a zinger when society scoffs at the extra pounds.
My heart aches, and I mean aches for the kids in school who are termed obese. A hated word and image. I know what the answer is: “It takes a village.” I wish I knew how to help.
Health brings beauty. Believe it. Last week I gave a recipe for kale salad. This week I had another version with shrimp. I had never heard of kale before last year. Don’t knock it unless you try it.
This is just for cabbage lovers.
Cabbage and Sausage
Ingredients: 1 medium head of green cabbage, smoked turkey sausage 12-16 ounces, 1 Granny Smith Apple. peeled and diced medium, 2 T dark brown sugar. 1 small onion, diced. salt and pepper to taste.
Directions: cut cabbage into thin slices, brown in frying pan, mix in other ingredients with the cabbage except sausage. slice sausage in pieces on the bias. brown in separate pan. Mix sausage and drippings into cabbage. Cover and cook about 10-15 minutes until cabbage is done to your liking.
Enjoy.
P.S. Healthy, good and you can have a ton on the plate.
