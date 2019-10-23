Oct. 24-25
NO SCHOOL
Mon., Oct. 28
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Mac & Cheese
- No meat
Corn
Peaches
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Tues., Oct. 29
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Milk
Juice
Lunch
Walking Tacos
Refried Beans
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Wed., Oct. 30
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Cini Mini Cinnamon Rolls
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Corn Dog on a Stick
Baked Beans
Strawberry Cup
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Thurs., Oct. 31
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Teriyaki Chicken over Rice
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Mandarin Oranges
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
