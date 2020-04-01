LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky gymnastics senior Mollie Korth further added to her decorated career with three 2020 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regular Season All-America distinctions on Tuesday.
The Cambridge native earned first-team recognition on vault and second-team recognition on both uneven bars and all-around.
First-team All-America honors were decided by the top eight National Qualifying Scores on each event from the shortened regular season, including ties. The Nos. 9-16 rankings (with ties) determined the second team.
Korth finished her final collegiate campaign with an NQS of 9.925 on vault in a tie for fourth place in the nation. Her 9.900 NQS on bars tied for 16th, and her all-around NQS of 39.520 placed ninth.
Korth was named a back-to-back second-team WCGA Regular Season All-American on both vault and all-around in 2018 and 2019. Korth earned postseason All-American accolades at the NCAA Championship on vault (first team) and all-around (second team) in 2018, as well as on bars (first team) and all-around (second team) in 2017, for a total of 11 All-American credits over the past four years.
Earlier this month, Korth was selected as one of six finalists for the 2020 AAI Award, presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate senior female gymnast in the country. She was dubbed Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week on Jan. 7 and SEC Specialist of the Week on Feb. 25.
This season, Korth earned five individual victories on vault for a career total of 23, six on bars for a total of 20, one on balance beam for a total of four, three on floor exercise for a total of 11 and seven all-around wins for a total of 23. Her career highs include scores of 9.975 on vault, 9.950 on bars, 9.925 on beam, 9.950 on floor (four times) and 39.675 all-around.
