Three members of league champion Deerfield were named to the 2019-20 Trailways South Conference Girls Basketball all-conference team.
Freshmen Moli Haak and Steffi Siewert, and sophomore Breanna Ezzell helped lead the Demons to their first Trailways South title in eight years, going a perfect 12-0. They finished 16-7 overall.
Haak, a 5-foot-9 forward named to the first team, led Deerfield in numerous categories including points per game (9.8), rebounds (128) and blocks (10) while adding 44 steals.
Siewert joined Haak on the first team. A 5-5 guard, she averaged 8.8 points per game while leading the team in both assists (67) and steals (46). Siewert also pulled down 98 rebounds.
Haak and Siewert were the only freshmen named to either the first or second team.
Ezzell, a 5-5 sophomore guard, was named honorable mention. Ezzell averaged 6.2 points, grabbed the third-most rebounds on the team with 81, had 63 assists, 34 steals and was the team’s top free throw shooter going 21-of-33 at the stripe.
Orfordville Parkview’s Taylor Burrell was named Player of the Year for the second straight season.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Taylor Burrell Orfordville Parkview 5-10 Sr.
Ally Czeshinski Palmyra-Eagle 5-5 Jr.
Steffi Siewert Deerfield 5-5 Fr.
Addy Schmiesing Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 5-10 Sr.
Moli Haak Deerfield 5-9 Fr.
Jenna Olin Orfordville Parkview 5-3 So.
SECOND TEAM
Maeya Bakke Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 5-7 Sr.
Lexi Swanson Johnson Creek 5-7 So.
Taelyn Smith Williams Bay 6-0 Sr.
Hannah Steinbach Palmyra-Eagle 5-8 Sr.
Brooke Joseph Johnson Creek 5-3 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Breanna Ezzell Deerfield 5-5 So.
Sara Donoso Madison Country Day 5-5 So.
Kyler Koutsky Palmyra-Eagle 5-5 So.
Ally Fredrick Palmyra-Eagle 5-4 Jr.
Hannah Rabenhorst Williams Bay 5-6 Sr.
Margaret Higgins Williams Bay 5-3 Fr.
Annika Pfeil Williams Bay 6-2 Sr.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Taylor Burrell - Orfordville Parkview
