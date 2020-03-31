The house is clean, the kids are clean. We have baked goods.
In the beginning, we cleaned and baked. That keep-busy-at-all-costs approach only takes you so far.
Now what?
Productive hours are humming on school and office computers. The grocery store has almost magically stocked us with milk and bananas and air freshener.
Now what?
Long walks only fill so much of the day.
If you’re on my Christmas list, expect a pair of crocheted mittens. Maybe three pairs.
I read and sit idly on the deck listening for cranes.
But the hours keep coming.
In the long afternoons when hobbies no longer satisfy, I find myself asking “now what?”
What to do now, with this abundance of time?
It’s the same question, but in a different context, that we ask every time a new public health order comes down, or another coronavirus-related cluster bomb drops. Now what?
How will tomorrow – or this afternoon – look different from yesterday?
Our small communities have seen plenty of “now what?” moments over the past few weeks.
Businesses have abruptly been ordered closed. Now what?
Schools have been ordered shut, and then ordered shut sooner. Parents have been sent home, expected to work and simultaneously manage kids. Teachers have had to rethink… everything. Now what?
There was – very suddenly — no more church and playgrounds became off limits. All the local events and community groups that once filled our time beyond work hours and home routines went away. Now what?
The “now whats?” are going to keep coming.
The first time we’re all together again in the same room, it won’t feel right.
Now what, we’ll ask? How do we move forward from here? Can we ever shake hands comfortably again?
In June, when we’re tiptoeing back into community life, and find ourselves asking “now what?” what will be the context of that question?
There’s no way to know, from where we sit in April, what will bring us pause then.
By summer, most local businesses will have — hopefully — reopened. But not all of them will pop back up.
Now what, we’ll ask, when the lights don’t go back on at our once-favorite shop or restaurant? Now what, we’ll ask, if we’re the owner of a permanently shuttered business?
What will a summer and fall of rescheduled spring events look like? How will a sudden tidal wave of community togetherness, later this year, further reshape us?
“Now what?” we’ll ask this fall, as we weigh how a global pandemic has reordered not just the spring, but all of 2020.
“Now what?” we’ll ask as we stumble toward 2021, still figuring out the next new normal.
My hope is that by then, embedded in the answer of what comes next, is a new, unwavering sense that we’ll figure it out collectively.
I hope that by December, when I’m wrapping up all those mittens to put under the tree, that there’s no doubt left in anyone’s mind, that we’re stronger as a community than on our own.
Now what?
After a long, isolated spring, my hope is that we step toward whatever comes next, together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.