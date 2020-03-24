The Village of Deerfield is applying for a state loan and for a private grant to help further fund its downtown revitalization efforts.
The Village Board, in two separate unanimous votes on March 23, with Jerry McMullen and Arnold Evenson absent, voted to apply for a $1.4 million Wisconsin State Trust Fund loan and a $83,600 grant from AARP.
State loan
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said the $1.4 million State Trust Fund loan, if secured, would cover $500,000 for downtown infrastructure improvements such as sidewalks, $400,000 for the reconstruction of West Nelson Street and $500,000 for grants to downtown businesses.
Village officials have said since last year they hope to supplement local tax incremental finance funds with other sources such as loans and grants, stretching the available dollars for downtown redevelopment.
In September 2019, the Village Board approved spending about about $1.75 million in village TIF funds through 2026, on projects in its TIF District #3.
TIF #3 encompasses Main Street and Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park.
Planned projects include an upgrade of Park Drive between Main Street and Fireman’s Park and to other downtown pedestrian walkway improvements and upgrades that could include new road pavement, sidewalks, lighting, parking areas and bike lanes and beautification elements like planters and benches; building improvement grants to downtown businesses; reconstructing West Nelson Street in front of Truckstar Collision Center, including lowering the hill there per Truckstar’s request; environmental remediation work tied to past industrial contamination on a West Nelson Street site Truckstar is expanding onto; and hiring an economic development coordinator – Redevelopment Resources of Madison.
Additionally, by September 2020, the village plans to make a $125,000 incentive payment to Don Tierney, developer of the Savannah Park neighborhood where a significant increase in property values has over the past decade helped fund TIF #3. That would be a final payment to Tierney, who between 2005 and 2018 received about $2.3 million in developer’s incentives from the village through TIF #3. And between now and 2026, the village plans to spend about $214,000 out of TIF #3 for administrative and professional service costs.
The village would have six years to replay the State Trust Fund loan at an interest rate of 2.75 percent, which McCredie noted was considerably lower than just a couple of week ago.
AARP grant
McCredie said the application for the $83,600 grant from AARP, that would not require a village match, is due April 1 and is being applied for with the help of Redevelopment Resources.
In other matters on March 23, the Village Board:
• Accepted a $206,500 brownfields grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., for remediation of the former Sta-Rite site on West Nelson Street, that Truckstar Collision Center is now expanding onto.
• Approved an extension until Aug. 30 for completing a developer’s agreement with Merlin and Sherry Lange that is tied to $46,000 village TIF grant awarded in October 2019 to their American Family Insurance office at 21 N. Main St. The vote was 4-1, with Don Kositzke dissenting.
• Discussed but took no action on the fact that, per existing village ordinances, anticipated coming special assessments for sidewalk, curb and gutter and driveway approaches for property owners along West Nelson Street would mostly affect the village and the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department, which owns Fireman’s Park. McCredie said it’s not clear yet what the actual dollar amount of the assessments would be. Kositzke questioned why the village would consider waiving those assessments. “I think it’s really a questionable policy,” to consider waiving those for the village or fire department but not for other property owners, Kositzke said.
