This past July 27th and 28th saw Cambridge enjoy a wonderful local event put on by the Cambridge Arts Council. Of course I am referring to the Midwest Fire Fest. Very few communities our size can boast of the organization necessary to bring over 6,000 attendees celebrating the arts, wonderful food, fellowship and live music. And this event helps the bottom line of our local business community. I don’t want to start naming individuals to thank them as I will undoubtedly miss someone, however, a tip of the hat and a sincere nod of gratitude. Keep up the great work!
-Mark McNally, Cambridge Board of Trustees President
