VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Library Board
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water and Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Village Board
Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Village Hall
Village Board
Monday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Village Hall
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m., Town Hall
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Board of Education
Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Committee of the Whole
Monday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m., Deerfield High School
Board of Education
Monday, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School
