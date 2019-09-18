Thursday, Sept. 19

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Mandarin Orange Chicken on Rice

Steamed Cauliflower

Fresh Orange Wedges

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadills
  • No meat

Friday, Sept. 20

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles

Hash Browns

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Meatball Sub

Garlic Roasted Green Beans

Baked Apples

  • Second choice: Cheese Quesadilla
  • No meat

Monday, Sept. 23

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Hot Dog

Baked Beans

Applesauce

  • Second choice: Hamburger

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Swedish Meatballs on Rotini Pasta

Roasted Parmesan Crusted Zucchini

Peaches

  • Second choice: Hamburger

Wed., Sept. 25

Breakfast

Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll

Cheese Omelet

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Grilled Cheese

  • No meat

Tomato Soup

Pears

  • Second choice:Hamburger

Thursday, Sept. 26

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Loaded Baked Potato

  • No meat

Fresh Cantaloupe

Snickerdoodle Cookie

  • Second choice: Hamburger

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.