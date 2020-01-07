Friday, Feb. 21: Child Development Day
Cambridge area parents and their children (ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months) are invited to attend Child Development Day on Friday, February 21 from 9 a.m to -1:30 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Children who attend this free event will have the opportunity to interact with other children and school staff in a play-based environment while parents learn about community services available to families and young children. All children who are age 2 years, 9 months through 5 years, 0 months are encouraged to be brought to this event. Gift bags and refreshments will be available to those who participate. Please call Lauri at Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727 to register for a time slot.
Friday, Feb. 21: CES 4K Registration
Parents of children who will be age 4 on or before September 1, 2020 may register their children for 4-Year-Old Kindergarten on February 21, 2020 at Cambridge Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please bring in a copy of your child’s birth certificate to be verified. Registration materials will be mailed to parents upon request by calling Cambridge Elementary School at (608) 423-9727
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.