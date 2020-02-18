The Deerfield High School forensics team performed well at the conference forensics meet on Feb. 3, with several team members earning high marks.
The team competed on Feb. 3 in the Southern Trailways Conference forensics meet at Palmyra-Eagle High School. Eight students from Deerfield participated.
Six of those students, said DHS forensics advisor Debra Kohlwey, earned conference champion gold medals for their events.
Kade Kammann earned a gold medal for a demonstration speech. Kaleb Regoli received a gold medal in the category of radio speaking. Lily Moynihan, Hailey Thompson, Kaitlyn Tebon and Danielle Ament earned gold medals for play performances.
Kohlwey said the Johnson Creek forensics team won the conference trophy.
The DHS forensics team now will compete in the sub-district competition on Feb. 18 in Jefferson.
